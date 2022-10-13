Win Stuff
The Silver&Fit Program Offers New Fitness and Well-being Benefits through Medicare Advantage Plans During This Open Enrollment Season

Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Enrollees can receive personal health coaching, personalized workout plans, live-streamed social classes, and access to 20,000+ fitness centers and 8,600+ home workout videos in 2023

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise Program, a popular fitness program provided through many Medicare Advantage plans, provides Medicare beneficiaries more options for getting fit and staying fit in 2023. The program already provides members access to 15,000+ standard and 5,000+ premium fitness centers. Offerings include national name brand chains, YMCAs, and boutique fitness studios. For those who prefer to work out at home, the program provides more than 8,600 on-demand exercise videos, including cycling, dance, Pilates, cardio, strength, yoga, HIIT, and meditation. Members can also schedule phone, video, or chat sessions with a certified health coach to support their lifestyle, nutrition, stress, sleep, or exercise goals. Other features include the ability to personalize workout plans and choose a 14-day exercise program that best fits the member's needs. Through the Silver&Fit Connected!™ program, members can monitor and track their steps and activity via a variety of wearable fitness trackers or apps, then earn rewards for their steps and activity.

Silver&Fit Logo
Silver&Fit Logo(PRNewswire)

Starting in 2023, members of the Silver&Fit program will have access to the Silver&Fit Well Being Club, a social club resource network through which members can learn new skills by joining live-streaming classes and events. There will also be an enhanced offering of 11 home fitness kits, such as a Pilates kit that includes gear like a Pilates ball and towel; strength training kits with dumbbells and exercise bands; and yoga kits with yoga blocks and straps.

"We're very proud to be offering new program features for millions of Medicare-eligible Americans as part of our 15th anniversary," said George DeVries, chairman and CEO of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), which launched the Silver&Fit program in 2007. "More than 4.9 million people in the United States are eligible to participate in the Silver&Fit program, and of the members we serve, we are honored that they give us high marks, with a 97% satisfaction rating. We hope to further improve that score in 2023 with the rollout of these truly valuable benefits to help members age in even more healthy ways."

The Silver&Fit program is one of the nation's premier healthy aging and exercise programs. To learn more about healthy aging, sign up for the Silver&Fit Blog or try one of dozens of free online workout classes at https://www.facebook.com/SilverandFit/ or https://www.youtube.com/user/silverandfit/videos.

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 to December 7, 2022 and provides Medicare beneficiaries the opportunity to enroll in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan if they are not already in one. Additionally, the MA Open Enrollment Period, which runs from January 1March 31, 2023, allows MA members to change their MA plan. For information about whether a specific Medicare plan includes the Silver&Fit program, consumers can contact their health plan, call 1-800-MEDICARE, or view the list of participating Silver&Fit Medicare plans here: https://www.silverandfit.com/health-plans.

About American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness)

ASH Fitness, a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), provides a growing number of flexible fitness solutions for Medicare, Medicare Supplement, and commercial health plans, as well as employer groups, associations, and others. Fitness program offerings include the Silver&Fit®, Active&Fit Enterprise, Active&Fit Direct™, and the consumer-direct Active&Fit Now™ programs. ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health services organizations. For more information, visit ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555.

Lisa Freeman
Silver&Fit
lisaf@ashn.com
310-422-9200

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-silverfit-program-offers-new-fitness-and-well-being-benefits-through-medicare-advantage-plans-during-this-open-enrollment-season-301648144.html

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.