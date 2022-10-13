Seven Star Digital Acquires Moneta Communications, a UK Betting Media Leader

Seven Star Digital, a OneTwenty Company acquires Moneta Communications, a leading UK betting media company and owner of Horseracing.net and Bettingodds.com

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Star Digital, as part of OneTwenty, is a leading provider of marketing services for the regulated global online gambling industry. Today the business announced it has acquired Moneta Communications Limited, a pure-play performance marketing business focused on publishing sports betting content for the UK, Irish and North American markets.

The acquisition of Moneta Communications supports Seven Star's growth strategy of rapidly expanding its digital sports publishing content in mature gambling markets such as the United Kingdom.

"I'm delighted to solidify our position in the UK market with the acquisition of Moneta Communications. The UK has been the foundation of Seven Star Digital's success over the last five years and by bringing Moneta onboard, we can expand our UK presence, particularly in the sports betting market. I believe that the synergies we can achieve by sharing Seven Star Digital's operational expertise will help drive the growth of Moneta Communications in a highly competitive market" said, Jack Lodge, CEO of Seven Star Digital

Horseracing.net generates over 4 million visits per year and publishes online content which help consumers to find and bet on horse racing events across the UK and Globally.

Bettingodds.com publishes odds related content to help consumers find the best odds for all sports across markets including the UK, Africa and North America.

Both properties have traction in the United States, where the Group expects to be able to accelerate growth substantially in the coming years.

"Over the past Fifteen years, the business has been developed by an industry leading team in horse racing and sports betting. I am excited to see the Manchester team become part of OneTwenty's UK and Global brand. Strategically, our focus is on leveraging great engagement business with our pure play performance marketing DNA." said Group CEO, Chris Russell.

