RoboKiller Enterprise Offers Spam-Call-Free Protection For Any Business

Suite of Software Solutions Prevents Robocalls and Robotexts from Disrupting Communication Channels

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller Enterprise , a suite of FCC-compliant phone spam solutions designed to protect your business's reputation and put an end to robocalls on your business lines and mobile devices, announced the launch of a new offering: spam-call-free™ protection with minimal-effort integration.

To introduce the product, RoboKiller Enterprise will attend the Cloud Comms Summit on October 18-19 in Chicago. The RoboKiller Enterprise team can be found at table #15, where attendees can visit and learn more about RoboKiller Enterprise's CPaaS-compatible spam-blocking technology and full suite of products.

RoboKiller Enterprise's new offering includes the following features:

Easy setup and configuration that allows businesses to tailor their dashboard and call-blocking sensitivity settings to meet unique business needs. Users can manage block and allow lists, custom call events, pre-recorded announcements, and stay in control of their business in all facets.

Audio-fingerprinting technology to combat phone number spoofing and seamlessly block inbound spam calls. RoboKiller Enterprise has the most comprehensive database of known spam callers, and blocks up to 99.9% of spam calls.

Access to RoboKiller's database of over 1.5 billion spam numbers, which is growing daily. RoboKiller Enterprise's patented and proprietary AI and machine learning technology protects consumers from harmful robocalls and robotexts and has prevented over $400 million in losses to fraud.

In addition, if businesses are looking to comply with STIR/SHAKEN and institute a robocall mitigation plan, RoboKiller Enterprise will keep your network spam-free. Visit our website or speak to a member of our sales team at bizdev@teltech.co .

About RoboKiller Enterprise

Created by Teltech, the minds behind the award-winning RoboKiller app, RoboKiller Enterprise is a suite of FCC-compliant robocall mitigation solutions designed to keep businesses spam-free. Using AI, machine learning, real-time decision-making, and other advanced technologies, RoboKiller Enterprise protects your business from potentially dangerous spam calls and texts from day one. To learn more about RoboKiller Enterprise, visit robokiller.com/enterprise .

RoboKiller Enterprise, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

SOURCE RoboKiller Enterprise