Rising Phoenix Resources Offers Accredited Investors Nationwide an Opportunity to Join its Capitol Peak Fund Now Through Dec 31, 2022

Rising Phoenix Resources mineral funds have posted annual cash on cash returns averaging 20% since 2021

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Resources (RPR), a privately held asset management company, invites accredited investors to join its Capitol Peak Fund. Participation is open now through December 31st, 2022.

Since 2017, RPR investment Funds, comprised of nationwide oil and gas basin mineral royalty assets, have posted annual cash on cash returns exceeding a 20% average. Fund participation starts at $50K minimum and is open to accredited investors.

"Investing in RPR Funds is a great way to safely and prudently diversify your portfolio into an alternative asset class like oil and gas," notes Jace Graham, CEO & Founder, Rising Phoenix Resources. "The assets are producing, meaning the pump jacks are going up and down 24/7, 365 day a year, and we're generating consistent income streams pulling from hundreds of wells throughout the United States."

"Investors benefit from long term cash flows with distributions starting 60-90 days after your initial Fund purchase…true mailbox money!," continues Graham.

RPR Fund investors are paid quarterly, based on the royalty payments collected for each Fund. The Fund's holding period is typically 2-3 years with a sale, however, RPR investors receive quarterly distributions with returns that typically outperform the stock and real estate markets.

Contact Investor Relations, at 214-949-1856 or email at invest@rising-phoenix.com for Fund information or participation. Request the RPR Fund Investor Presentation.

About Rising Phoenix Resources

Rising Phoenix Resources (RPR), Dallas, TX, is a privately held independent natural resource company with four generations of energy sector experience. RPR identifies, acquires and manages income producing properties that allow investors to preserve capital investments and collect monthly cash flow, while awaiting future capital appreciation of the assets.Learn more about our current fund at www.capitolpeakfund.com

