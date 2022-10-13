IAS Selected to Provide Transparency to Netflix's Advertising Platform

Advanced reporting will validate media quality for advertisers seeking to run ads on Netflix

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced it has been selected by Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) as a partner to provide transparency into advertising performance on the upcoming Netflix ad supported tier. Using IAS's Viewability and Invalid Traffic (IVT) verification, brands and agencies will gain insights on campaign reach and engagement to drive outcomes and shape marketing strategies.

"We are excited to partner with Netflix as they introduce their much-anticipated ad-supported tier that will dramatically increase the global supply of CTV advertising inventory," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "IAS provides marketers with the tools necessary to monitor the quality of their media buys as they expand their CTV inventory. We look forward to offering essential coverage to brands and the ability to purchase ads on the Netflix platform with confidence."

IAS verification on Netflix will enable advertisers to maximize engagement through insights and make every impression count. The offering provides:

Independent, third-party Viewability and Invalid Traffic reporting for Netflix inventory.

Trend identification to understand campaign performance and optimize for peak engagement.

Consistent verification across media buys to understand performance.

"IAS will be one of our verification partners for the Basic with Ads plan - our new ad-supported tier," said Jeremi Gorman, President of Worldwide Advertising at Netflix. "We're excited to bring IAS's industry leading verification suite of tools that will give advertisers the confidence in the performance and placement of their ads."

IAS Netflix verification will be available Q1 2023.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 221 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

