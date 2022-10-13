GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF ANNUAL FALL ON THE FARM WEEKENDS

Fun for the Whole Family Awaits With Grande Lakes Orlando's Signature Festive Activities at its Whisper Creek Farm

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, announces the return of its annual autumnal showcase Fall on the Farm, taking place every Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 3pm, from October 15-30, 2022. Hosted at the resort's expansive 18,000 square-foot on-site Whisper Creek Farm, Grande Lakes Orlando boasts the ideal destination for guests of all ages to enjoy a festive fall experience with abundant activities, world-class cuisine and so much more.

During Fall on the Farm weekends, Whisper Creek Farm transforms into an autumnal showcase that invites families and guests to enjoy a range of seasonal activities. Programming ranges from staples such as hayrides, pumpkin picking and carving and a maze, to arts and crafts, face painting, balloon artist, live music, cornhole and other family games. Grande Lakes Orlando's own Olympic medalist and two-time World Champion culinary artist and carver, Victor Dagatan, will demonstrate creative pumpkin carving and painting ideas.

For active and adventurous guests, the resort's Master Falconer will provide attendees with an opportunity to see a falcon and learn about falconry school.

Foodies will rejoice in the abundance of culinary delights with locally-sourced dining options from local purveyors and the resort's award-winning culinary team. With Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando having recently been awarded a MICHELIN Star and Primo at JW Marriott Orlando being MICHELIN recommended, Fall on the Farm offers flavorful experiences fit for all. Guests can also visit the farmer's market to purchase a taste of Grande Lakes Orlando's homegrown produce as well as peruse other locally-sourced and homemade treats such as honey, jams, BBQ sauces and rubs and popcorn for those looking to take a bite home.

Tickets and Packages

For families looking to craft unforgettable memories, Grande Lakes Orlando's Photography Concierge is available on-site to capture the perfect fall family portraits, beginning at $30 with advanced reservations required. Guests can also combine their Fall on the Farm experience with two stay packages, offering abundant savings and other amenities.

Admission to Fall on the Farm is available to both resort and non-resort guests and are priced at $40 and $60 respectively, with children ages two and under being complimentary. Reservations are required and tickets can be purchased at www.fallonthefarmatglo.com.

