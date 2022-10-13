Direct Digital Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform through its operating companies Colossus Media, LLC, ("Colossus SSP") Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange142, LLC ("Orange 142"), today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on November 10, 2022. Management will discuss the results via webcast after market close.

Direct Digital Holdings (PRNewswire)

The live webcast and replay will be accessible on the Direct Digital Holdings Investor Relations website at https://ir.directdigitalholdings.com/.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage approximately 90,000 clients monthly, generating over 100 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels. The company has been named a top minority-owned business by The Houston Business Journal.

Contacts:

Investors:

Brett Milotte, ICR

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings