CROWN DEBUTS NEW CORPORATE WEBSITE

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has launched a newly designed corporate website to communicate the brand-building value of metal packaging, highlight the format's robust sustainability credentials, and provide updates about the Company's key environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements. To view the website, visit www.crowncork.com.

"Our innovation leadership, market expertise, and geographic and product diversity enable our customers to deliver superior experiences to consumers and build their brands in highly competitive environments," said Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs at Crown. "We are excited about the opportunity our new website creates to reinforce our capabilities, as well as demonstrate how metal packaging aligns with the values of modern consumers and contributes to a stronger Circular Economy."

The user-friendly website provides a clear overview of the Company's technology portfolio and guides visitors through product options and their relative benefits and impacts. It details the recyclability and environmental benefits of metal packaging, while also explaining Crown's ambitious Twentyby30 program to accelerate sustainability across its five key ESG pillars. Information about finishes, printing processes, and other design characteristics that can help brand owners create lasting connections and build brand preference is also readily available. Users will also gain insight into trends driving the increased adoption of metal packaging and have access to a variety of educational, design and support resources to help maximize the value of the format.

Crown's values, focus on innovation and global career opportunities are also highlighted on the site. Internal and external stakeholders can stay informed about the Company's latest news and expert commentary via its newsroom, which contains press releases and a regularly updated blog that focuses on a range of topics including design, sustainability and innovation.

These site elements and others will be continuously updated. Users are encouraged to visit www.crowncork.com to learn more.

