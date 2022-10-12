Max Stock Limited Reports Holdings of Interested Parties and Senior Officers

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the below holdings of interested parties and senior officers
A. Company's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the Company's issued share capital or voting rights):
Holder no.
Holder's Name
Name, class and series of security
Updated no. of securities
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)
% equity % voting
1
Moose Holdco Ltd.
Max Stock Ordinary Share
39,350,594
27.92 27.92
27.44 27.44
2
Evan Charles Neumann
Max Stock Ordinary Share
81,784
0.06 0.06
0.06 0.06
3
Ori Max
Max Stock Ordinary Share
24,981,492
17.73 17.73
17.42 17.42
4
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC
Max Stock Ordinary Share
10,827,877
7.68 7.68
7.55 7.55
5
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Nostro
Max Stock Ordinary Share
830,000
0.59 0.59
0.58 0.58
6
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Provident funds and provident fund management companies
Max Stock Ordinary Share
21,601,821
15.33 15.33
15.06 15.06
7
Excellence Investments Ltd. - Mutual funds management companies
Max Stock Ordinary Share
213,041
0.15 0.15
0.15 0.15
8
Excellence Investments Ltd. - Market maker
Max Stock Ordinary Share
7.34
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
9
Shlomo Zohar
Max Stock UP2020 share options
46,706
0.00 0.00
0.03 0.03
10
Max Stock Ltd.
Max Stock Ordinary Share
1,512,956
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)
% equity % voting
69.46 69.46
68.29 68.29
B. Company's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the Company's issued share capital or voting rights):
Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the Company's senior officers:
Holder no.
Holder's Name
Name, class and series of security
Updated no. of securities
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)
% equity % voting
11
Shlomo Cohen
Max Stock UP2020 share options
235,813
0 0
0.16 0.16
12
Nir Dagan
Max Stock UP2020 share options
235,813
0 0
0.16 0.16
13
Oz Corsia
Max Stock UP2020 share options
235,813
0 0
0.16 0.16
14
Roy Ben Nun
Max Stock UP2020 share options
235,813
0 0
0.16 0.16
15
Ifat Nir-Katz
Max Stock UP2020 share options
141,517
0 0
0.10 0.10
16
Paz Oz
Max Stock UP2020 share options
9,015
0 0
0.01 0.01
17
Talia Sessler
Max Stock UP2020 share options
235,813
0 0
0.16 0.16
18
Eran Tsairi
Max Stock UP2020 share options
45,072
0 0
0.03 0.03
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)
% equity % voting
0 0
0.94 0.94
The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:
Name
Updated holdings
(12-Oct-2022)
Change (+/-)
Updated holdings (%)
(12-10-2022)
Maximal holding in period (%)
Minimal holding in period (%)
Comments
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC
10,827,877
-527,240
7.68 %
8.05 %
7.65 %
(*) Interested party is a registered investment advisor with the SEC with discretionary voting power over its clients' shares, which directly and cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's shares.
It should be noted that one of the accounts managed by the interested party includes shares exceeding 5% of the Company's shares.
Interested party holds other Company shares on behalf of other clients, but does not have discretionary voting power in such respect. Such shares are therefore excluded from the total used to calculated interested party holdings.
The Phoenix Holdings Ltd - Provident Funds & Provident Fund Management Companies
21,601,821
+ 383,078
15.33 %
15.51 %
14.70 %
Holdings include those of other entities which are part of the interested party's corporate group (under management or nostro).
(**)
Excellence Investments Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies
213,041
- 1,629,631
0.15 %
1.32 %
0.14 %
(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.
(**)
Excellence Investments Ltd. – Market maker
7.34
- 42,858.4
0 %
0.13 %
-0.29 %
(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.
(**)
Max Stock Ltd.
1,512,956
+1,144,720
-
-
-
Treasury stock
Paz Oz
9,015
-36,058
-
-
-
Employee options
Eran Tsairi
45,072
+45,072
-
-
-
Employee options
(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party.
(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated October 12, 2022 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).
About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il
Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il
