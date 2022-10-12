Emergency Safety Solutions Inks Deal with Tesla for Global Implementation of H.E.L.P.® Technology

Tesla will become first automaker to implement H.E.L.P. ®

Technology enhances roadside safety for vulnerable and disabled vehicles and occupants

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (ESS), creator of the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.®) which revolutionizes vehicle hazard warning systems to help prevent crashes into disabled and vulnerable vehicles and their occupants, announced today it has signed a global agreement with Tesla, Inc. to deploy H.E.L.P. on Tesla models initially in North America via over-the-air software update.

(PRNewsfoto/ESS) (PRNewswire)

This will be the first passenger vehicle implementation of H.E.L.P. technology and is expected to be added to a range of Tesla vehicles.

"This is great news for significantly increasing roadside safety," said Tom Metzger, CEO of ESS. "Tesla is a leader in bringing first-time innovation to passenger vehicles and is leading the way by implementing H.E.L.P. technology on potentially millions of Tesla vehicles worldwide. It's a monumental step in the effort to overcome the troubling safety issue of crashes into disabled and vulnerable vehicles, which tragically injure or kill tens of thousands around the world each year."

About Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc.

Emergency Safety Solutions is a certified minority owned enterprise whose mission is to save lives by eliminating preventable crashes involving vulnerable vehicles that are disabled and stopped on or near active roadways. This growing safety issue affects more than 72,000 people yearly in the U.S., with 15,000 injured or killed. ESS' suite of H.E.L.P. solutions provide advanced lighting alerts and digital location-based alerts to greatly improve advance warning communications to drivers.

