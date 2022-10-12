Digibee and Thought Machine partner to help banks accelerate digital transformation and integration with a cloud-native core banking engine

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digibee, an enterprise integration platform as a service (eiPaaS) company that helps organizations build flexible, highly scalable integration architecture, is proud to announce a partnership with Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company.

Under the partnership, Digibee has joined Thought Machine's Integration Library, enabling banks to quickly and easily combine integration and core banking solutions to build a best-in-class technology stack. Digibee will provide, through the Digibee Enterprise Integration Platform (eiPaaS), the ability to connect and integrate disparate legacy and cloud-based systems with Thought Machine's cloud-native core banking engine, Vault Core. The partnership allows the two companies to help banks achieve digital transformation, improve customer service and user experience by presenting and processing data from any enterprise systems in modern, cloud-native, on-demand applications.

"Digibee is delighted to join Thought Machine's Integration Library, an impressive range of partners and technologies serving banks. We look forward to working with Thought Machine to help banks integrate disparate systems, optimize decision-making and customer experience," said Ken Arredondo, chief revenue officer, Digibee.

"Thought Machine is proud to welcome Digibee to the Integration Library of carefully selected partners integrated with the Vault platform. Our cloud-native technologies are aligned – giving banks the power to understand, configure, and control their data and processes with unprecedented flexibility," said Brad Steele, GM Americas and Global MD Partnerships, Thought Machine.

About Digibee

The Digibee integration platform allows enterprises to compete and excel in today's rapidly changing digital environment. The technology is cloud native, low code, fully recyclable, and discoverable — connecting applications, processes, and people for faster time to market without a major investment. Digibee is the preferred eiPaaS solution for 250-plus corporate customers including Accenture, B3, Carrefour, Payless, Santander, and others. For more information visit Digibee.com.

About Thought Machine

Thought Machine has developed the foundations of modern banking with its cloud-native core banking and payments technology. Its cloud native core banking engine, Vault Core, is trusted by leading banks and financial institutions around the world including JPMorgan Chase, Intesa Sanpaolo, ING Bank Śląski, Lloyds Banking Group, Standard Chartered, SEB, Lunar, Atom bank, Curve and more.

Thought Machine is currently a team of more than 500 people spread across offices in London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, and Melbourne, and has raised more than $500m in funding.

For more information visit thoughtmachine.net

