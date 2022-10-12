Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Amber Das as General Manager of The Candlewood Suites Indianapolis South

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Amber Das has been appointed the general manager of the Candlewood Suites Indianapolis South. Ms. Das brings over 10 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the food service director for Quest Food Management.

As general manager, Das is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction, and community relations.

Prior to joining Das served in various leadership roles in diverse markets. In addition to her most recent role, Das served as general manager for the Fairfield Inn and the Holiday Inn Express both in Anderson, Indiana. Das holds a Bachelor's Degree from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

