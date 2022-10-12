Ascentim Wins Globee® in the 15th Annual 2022 Women World Awards®

Winners in the Women Owned StartUp of the Year category were announced in September.

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Lisa L. Baker announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Ascentim a winner in the 15th Annual 2022 Women World Awards®.

SILVER GLOBEE® WINNER Women Owned StartUp of the Year | Business Services Ascentim LLC | Towson, Maryland, United States | Launching Ascentim, serving clients, and giving back to the community | Lisa L. Baker – Founder (PRNewswire)

Receiving the Globee® Award is deeply meaningful, making the time and energy I've devoted to building Ascentim worth it.

Women World Awards recognizes women in business and professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Ascentim was recognized in the Women Owned StartUp of the Year | Business Services category for its remarkable growth and the company's commitment to serving clients and giving back to the community.

This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.

"This recognition from the Globee® Awards is deeply meaningful, making all of the time, energy, and passion I have dedicated to building Ascentim worth it," said Baker. "My life's work is guiding others - especially women of color – to grow, and it is a true privilege to walk alongside my clients as I, too, grow my business in service to them. Thank you, Globee, and congratulations to my fellow winners!"

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. See the complete list of 2022 winners here.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Ascentim

Ascentim is a Maryland-based coaching practice that utilizes a unique G.R.O.W. process to help high performers gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life. Ascentim focuses on three core pillars: connections, careers, and finances. Ascentim guides clients on their path to a bright future with flexible coaching options designed to meet individual needs. Founder Lisa L. Baker is also available for speaking engagements.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram , and Twitter

Media Contact:

Lisa Baker

info@ascentim.com

Ascentim - Here, you G.R.O.W. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascentim