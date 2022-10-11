Vuzix Expands Asia-Pacific Presence with Volume Smart Glasses Order from Distribution Partner HongKe

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has received and shipped against a volume purchase order from HongKe Technology Co., Ltd. ("HongKe"), a distributor based in Guangzhou, China.

Auto technicians at HongKe customer Porsche in China are using Vuzix smart glasses for on-site work (PRNewswire)

HongKe is a resource integration and technical service provider that works in depth with top global partners to provide innovative and leading products and solutions for customers in various industries such as manufacturing, automotive, warehousing and logistics, medical, electronic and information communication. The HongKe team has always been committed to the promotion and implementation of AR technology and contributing expertise to adapting AR technology for a better life, targeting the digital transformation of industries and cost reduction as well as efficiency increase. To date, HongKe has landed more than 30 digital and AR projects, including remote expert guidance from the after-sales department of OEMs, remote training of production lines of OEMs, guidance of digital workflow in factories, remote maintenance and diagnosis of ships, and intelligent surgery by experts in medical institutions.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Vuzix in the APAC region, which further empowers our team to provide one-stop AR solutions and customized projects for customers," said Lashare Chen, CEO of HongKe. "Our expert team has always been committed to the complete delivery and localized implementation of AR solutions. With the assistance of Vuzix' team, HongKe's solution capabilities and service scope have been further extended, which is undoubtedly very beneficial to users in the Asia-Pacific region and the overall upgrade of the industry."

"We are thrilled to be working with HongKe, a leading distributor in the Asia-Pacific region, to help their customers gain competitive advantages within their respective industry verticals," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Importantly, the OS upgrade we introduced earlier this year expanded the number of languages we support, including Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean as part of our APAC strategy execution, will be critical to supporting HongKe's customer engagement and distribution efforts in the high demand regions that they serve."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 254 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About HongKe

HongKe Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the economic and cultural center of southern China. Currently we have more than 10 branches in major cities of the APAC region including Shanghai, Beijing, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Silicon Valley, and offices in Xi'an and Chengdu. We are a high-tech company who has in-depth technical cooperation with the world's top companies, focusing on automation and digitization of industry and manufacturing, automotive R&D testing and aftermarket, AR, medical and industrial environment and transportation monitoring, biological technology, electronic testing, photoelectric technology, satellite and radio communications, network visualization, cloud technology and other fields. We are committed to providing innovative one-stop software and hardware solutions as well as high-quality technical services for industry customers to help increase the development of our customers. For more information, visit the Hongke website.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with HongKe and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation