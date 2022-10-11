U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION (CBP) RENEWS WITH FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT

Seerist also recognized for its outstanding work in support of the CBP and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seerist Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for threat and security professionals, today announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations, has renewed and expanded its contact with Seerist Federal (fka Geospark Analytics) for an additional five years.

Seerist constantly monitors millions of datapoints to create a baseline of what’s normal. When that normalcy goes awry – whether in travel patterns, social media chatter, or a dozen other variables, users know it instantly. (PRNewswire)

Seerist Federal renewed and expanded its contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for an additional five years.

During the pandemic Seerist successfully deployed 115 licenses to all border states in six weeks, providing the government agency with the enhanced ability to inform leadership of significant healthcare events by easily filtering through a global stream of information while alerting the operator through in-platform, email, or mobile notification enabling proactive decision making.

"The pandemic was challenging for everyone. Knowing that the Seerist platform successfully assisted CBP during this time validates our mission, and is the reason we are committed to providing organizations with the data they need to make holistic assessments, followed by strategic and proactive decisions," said John Goolgasian, president of Seerist Federal. "This is what fuels Seerist as an organization; enabling and empowering organizations like CBP to use data and analysis to predictive decisions that can keep people safe."

The updated 5-year $3.8 million Seerist contract supports multiple mission areas, including Intelligence Watch, Border Intelligence Centers, Sectors, Field Offices, and additional users whose job it is to develop tactical, operational, and strategic decisions associated with operations. The new contracts adds Seerist's AI data and analysis as ESRI-based geographic information system (GIS) feature services.

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

ABOUT SEERIST FEDERAL

Seerist Federal (fka Geospark Analytics), a division of Seerist, Inc., focuses on bringing the Seerist platform and services to US government organizations.

Seerist Inc. launches with the first augmented analytics technology for security and threat intelligence professionals. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seerist, Inc.