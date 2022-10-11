River Spirit Casino Selects ZeroEyes A.I. Gun Detection Technology to Defend Against Gun-Related Violence

Oklahoma Gaming Leader Raises the Bar on Casino Industry Safety

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced its A.I. gun detection software has been deployed at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa, OK to protect employees and patrons from potential gun-related threats. ZeroEyes' A.I. software detects brandished guns and provides actionable intelligence to first responders within 3-5 seconds, saving time and saving lives.

The gaming industry is a key target for advanced security technologies due to its high volume of employees and customers, along with the high-risk activities taking place within the properties. River Spirit Casino has one of the largest gaming floors in Oklahoma, and prides itself on providing a fun and comfortable experience for its customers. The Casino is pioneering a new level of safety against violent crime, and its adoption of ZeroEyes marks a crucial step forward in modernizing gaming security.

"Casinos across the U.S. are hyper-aware of the potential threat of gun-related violence," said Travis Thompson, River Spirit Casino Director of Compliance. "Protecting our employees and customers remains at the forefront of our business, and ZeroEyes allows us to keep them safe without negatively disrupting the overall atmosphere or customer experience. As if that wasn't reason enough to adopt this technology, ZeroEyes also enabled us to mitigate liability and lower our insurance premiums."

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEAL team leaders that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its A.I. to be the most comprehensive gun detection technology on the market. ZeroEyes' software integrates with existing IP security cameras and video analytics to detect weapons in real-time. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists review every A.I. gun detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), and once a gun is detected and confirmed, the specialists provide accurate and actionable intelligence on active shooter incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon and location.

"River Spirit Casino is leading the U.S. gaming industry by embracing proactive security solutions to mitigate gun-related violence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "We envision A.I. gun detection technology becoming as commonplace as the smoke detector. To make this a reality, our team is hard at work to spread the word, and we hope the broader U.S. gaming industry will follow suit and join in our mission to save lives."

ZeroEyes is deployed in 30 states to date in a variety of industries including casinos, K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 campuses and more.

To learn more about ZeroEyes, visit ZeroEyes.com .

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

(PRNewsfoto/ZeroEyes) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeroEyes