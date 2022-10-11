Oracle Names INFOLOB as No.1 Game Changer Tech Service Delivery Partner in APAC

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INFOLOB Solutions, Inc. feels proud to inform its clients, partners, and the Oracle community that we have earned recognition among the top 5 global finalists and are ranked no.1 in APAC in the Oracle Game Changer Tech Service Delivery Partner of the Year 2022 Awards.

As per Oracle's announcement yesterday — this award recognizes Oracle service delivery partners who demonstrate repeated success in implementing innovative solutions and workloads on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). It validates INFOLOB's relentless drive to achieve desired customer business outcomes.

Savouring the prestigious moment, INFOLOB's CEO Vijay Cherukuri says, "Out of all the other awards that Oracle dignitaries may have considered us for — the Game Changer Tech Service Delivery Partner award is the most appropriate accolade we wished to earn because it perfectly resonates with our pursuit as an infra and apps enabler."

Mr Cherukuri adds, "We have actively developed pockets of Oracle certified talent pools across the globe to deliver our clients white glove and unparalleled Oracle enablement services in onshore, offshore, and nearshore models that render measurable business values. This recognition by Oracle is much appreciated."

INFOLOB's APAC division that has won the award is headed by Satyendra Kumar Pasalapudi. He highlights – "Our emphasis on OCI enablement and managed services turned paramount since the release of Gen 2 version in 2018, and our expertise to migrate data centres to the Oracle Cloud is second to none. Even over the past weekend, our delivery directors executed complete data centre migration for one of India's largest general insurance providers who had a complex on-premises environment with third party apps, DNS, Microsoft AD, SQL Server Databases, and security components."

"We have recently established our Singapore division and are doubling down on our investments on OCI enablement services in APAC," says Mr. Pasalapudi.

INFOLOB is a multi-award-winning business tech and apps facilitator with remarkable expertise in cloud migration, hybrid- and multi-cloud managed services, Oracle Cloud Apps enablement, and database upgrades. Over the past 14 years, it has won the trust of 250+ clients — serving them diligently with a 450+ workforce located strategically across the North America, UAE, and APAC including India and Singapore.

