Covalon to Participate in the American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Conference in Philadelphia

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced its participation in the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet Conference in Philadelphia from Thursday, October 13 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Register now and visit Covalon at booth 1557 to learn how Covalon's infection prevention and advanced wound care solutions reduce CLABSIs and help sick kids to be kids.

"We know that children who are in the hospital for treatment want to have their siblings come visit without the risk of IV line contamination. They want to be able to play on the floor, free from the worry of infection," said Brian Pedlar, CEO of Covalon. "We've designed advanced medical technology with this freedom in mind. Freedom from the risk of infection, freedom from worried parents and freedom to just be kids. We hope that more healthcare professionals will learn about the difference our compassionate care solutions make to children and their caregivers."

71% of catheter-related infections have been linked to a catheter hub contamination – VALGuard was developed to prevent these infections. From tiny babies in the NICU who pull on their lines to children walking down the hospital hallway pushing their IV pole, VALGuard is the world's only vascular access line guard that provides protection from external contaminants.

Covalon's compassionate care technology solutions for infection prevention include the following:

VALGuard ® - an FDA listed, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal. - an FDA listed, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal.

IV Clear ® - an antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It uses a soft silicone adhesive to preserve the skin's barrier function and minimize skin injuries and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation. - an antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It uses a soft silicone adhesive to preserve the skin's barrier function and minimize skin injuries and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.

SurgiClear ® - is the world's only dual-antimicrobial clear postoperative dressing that provides full visibility, allowing for visual surgical site inspection and thus eliminating the need for early dressing removal. - is the world's only dual-antimicrobial clear postoperative dressing that provides full visibility, allowing for visual surgical site inspection and thus eliminating the need for early dressing removal.

CovaClear® IV - uses the same trusted silicone adhesive technology to protect patients from skin injuries and promote healing in patients who either don't require, or cannot tolerate, antimicrobials. IV - uses the same trusted silicone adhesive technology to protect patients from skin injuries and promote healing in patients who either don't require, or cannot tolerate, antimicrobials.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com

