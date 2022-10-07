InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Adjust a Trailer's Landing Gear (JKK-123)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I thought there could be a better way to adjust the trailer landing gear," said an inventor, from Overland Park, Kan., "so I invented the POWER LANDING GEAR. My design would eliminate the struggle and strain associated with manually adjusting with a crank handle."

The invention provides an improved way to adjust the landing gear of truck trailers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to struggling with a manual crank handle. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features an automated design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and the trucking industry. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for aftermarket and new-production trailers.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

