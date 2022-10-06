SHOWCASE CINEMAS TO CELEBRATE 'THE ART OF MOVIES' AT THE BRAND-NEW, STATE-OF-THE-ART SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX HANOVER CROSSING IN DECEMBER

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing To Host "Showcase the Art of Movies"

Auction & Event to Benefit the Scituate Arts Association on December 4th

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced that its first benefit event at the brand-new Showcase Cinemas de Lux Hanover Crossing will celebrate "the art of movies" and the Scituate Arts Association (SAA). The SAA's mission supports the discovery of art throughout the South-shore community, the SAA's cooperative Front Street Art Gallery in Scituate Harbor, stewardship of the historic Ellis House as well as hosting numerous art-related events, classes and workshops throughout the year.

"The Journey Begins" by Lilly Gerhart, a 17-year-old artist and senior at Scituate High School, is a 14x11 oil painting included in the “Showcase The Art of Movies” auction presented by Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing. Lilly’s favorite films and actors are big inspirations for her and play a big role in her art creations, of which three are included in the auction. (PRNewswire)

Bringing together both the love of art and movies, Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing will launch its "Showcase the Art of Movies" as an online auction from October 12th to December 4th. The auction will feature more than twenty-five works of art created by more than eighteen South-shore artists. All auction art will focus on classic movies and famous movie scenes. From October 12th to November 20th, auction artwork will be on display and available for bidding at the Front Street Gallery in Scituate Harbor.

The online auction will conclude on Sunday, December 4th at a "The Art of Movies" benefit reception at the brand-new Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, offering SAA supporters and Showcase guests a chance to experience the new theater in person. The event will take place from 1:30p.m. to 4:30p.m. and will feature auction artwork on display (for viewing and final bidding), along with a reception. Tickets to the benefit are $10 and available here.

"We are thrilled to be opening the brand-new, state-of-the-art Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing with a very special event celebrating movies and newly created artwork inspired by them," said Mark Malinowski, VP of Global Marketing, Showcase Cinemas. "The new cinema is a work of art unto itself and will offer the best movie-going experience on the south-shore. Therefore, it's fitting that its opening will support the Scituate Arts Association and its work within the community, including hosting its annual high school Student Art Show at the Front Street Art Gallery, its support of the Scituate Town Library Gallery, and its stewardship of the historic Ellis House."

In time for the holiday season, guests visiting Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing will be able to enjoy eight auditoriums all equipped with fully powered recliners and laser projection., including Showcase's proprietary XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium with Dolby Atmos™ sound. Along with the best movie viewing experience available, the theater will also feature state-of-the-art box office and concession areas; a specially designed lobby bar featuring hand-crafted cocktails and local, premium beers; and a comfy lounge seating area.

"The Scituate Arts Association is thrilled to partner with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to celebrate art and the opening of their new theater," said Janet Cornacchio, President of the Scituate Arts Association. "We invite art and movie lovers to take part in our online auction and attend the benefit reception as all program fundraising will go toward the work we do within the community to bring art to the adults and children of the South-shore and beyond. Created by artists from age 17 to 85, there is a generous range of beautiful artwork to bid on which all celebrate the power and love of movies!"

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 810 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 23 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com .

About Scituate Arts Association

The Scituate Arts Association (SAA) is an integral part of the community, offering annual events such as the SAA's Arts Alive! Weekend/Plein Air Event and the Scituate High School Art Show at its Front Street Art Gallery and its Scituate High School Scholarship plus its ongoing exhibits at the Scituate Town Library. Along with operating the Front Street Gallery in Scituate Harbor, the SAA offers adult and children's arts outreach/education programs at the historic Ellis House (which SAA also maintains and is actively restoring) throughout the year. Visit us at scituateartsassociation.com.

