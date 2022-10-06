Gaming Arts to Showcase its Largest Portfolio of New Games Ever at G2E 2022.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, one of the fastest growing gaming suppliers in North America, will have its largest booth ever at G2E 2022 along with introducing the biggest portfolio of innovative new games in company history. Also on display will be a long list of proven top performers and new technical innovations from Gaming Arts. Please visit Gaming Arts at booth 1853 at G2E.

Just one of the headliners at G2E will be the new Pop'N Pays More!™ series of games for its beautiful and sleek VertX™ 49" portrait cabinet which include Piñatas Ole™, Big Top™, and the recently launched, and massively successful, Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More!™. This game is already performing at up to 4x house average on gaming floors across the country and has been shortlisted as a finalist for the GGB "Slot of the Year" award.

Brian, America's no. 1 slot influencer with over 320 million views, collaborated closely with the top game designers at Gaming Arts to produce this amazing new game. Brian will be at the Gaming Arts booth from 11am to 2pm on Tuesday and intermittently throughout the show and will host an exciting slot tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday at 3pm. The slot tournament will be live streamed and the lucky winner each day will receive a fabulous dream cruise of their choice from our wonderful partner, Carnival Cruise lines. Entries may be made at the Gaming Arts booth 1853 at G2E 2022.

Kung Fu Empress™, the adorable little empress that is taking the country by storm, will also be on prominent display. This energetic and vibrant game is proving to be a fast favorite among players with performance to match. From incredible animations to an upbeat soundtrack, this game stands out amongst other games on casino floors and as the Kung Fu Empress battles her enemies, the bigger the enemy, the bigger the win!

Future favorites Egyptian Gems™ series, the Cash Quest™ series, Winning Wings series and GO Games! series, will also be prominently featured on the show floor. Also, not to be missed are the brand new, Big Fat Dragon™, the Lucky Pick™ series along with many more. These are just a few examples of why Gaming Arts is known as one of the most innovative companies in the gaming space.

As for new games for the Gaming Arts' patented HaloTop® wheel cabinets, a series of new games will be on display including Spooky Spins™, Fortune Flip™, Giant Gold Bar™, Triple Double 7s™ and more. In addition, Gaming Arts will also be showcasing the incredible Ocean Phoenix™ game from its Taiwanese partner, Jumbo Technologies. This truly unique 6 player arcade style game is the first-of-its-kind to enter the North American market and has demonstrated exceptional performance at all locations.

On the electronic table games (ETG) front, Gaming Arts' Casino Wizard's™ popularity across gaming floors from coast to coast has led to the creation of Casino Wizard VIP™, the world's most advanced and feature rich ETG. A first of its kind, Casino Wizard VIP™, includes everything players loved about the original and expands upon it by adding 4 new titles, for a total of 8 games. These include: Pai Gow Poker, Triple Card Poker, Super Big 6 Wheel and the Gaming Arts' proprietary game, Swap 'Em Poker™, along with the original game lineup of blackjack, craps, roulette and baccarat to fill out this incredible "Pit in a Box™" ETG. Most games also include proprietary high-hold side bets, special bonuses and numerous opportunities for players to win exciting progressive jackpots.

In addition to its vast library of amazing slots and ETGs, Gaming Arts continues as the world leader in bingo and keno games and related technologies. On display at G2E, the company will be showcasing its latest innovations in the bingo and keno spaces, including the world's first TITO enabled self-serve EZ-Keno kiosk along with its "Super Win" and "Super Promo" technologies for bingo and casino promotions.

COO Jean Venneman shared, "Casino floors and our customer needs are constantly evolving and Gaming Arts is focused on anticipating players diverse needs as well as customer expectations. With the successful launches of unique games such as the social slot influencer-focused Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More™, Casino Wizard VIP™ and arcade-style Ocean Phoenix™ game, it is clear that customers' expectations are changing, and it is exciting to be one of the front runners in this ever-expanding space."

Gaming Arts plans to continue to expand their extensive library of games, offering a huge variety of titles across multiple cabinets and creating games that can be enjoyed by all players. At the forefront of gaming innovation with new technologies, beautiful cabinets and themes that are state-of-the-art, Gaming Arts is confident that they will continue to exceed customer and player expectations.

David Colvin, Chairman and Founder of Gaming Arts, commented, "This G2E promises to be our most ambitious show ever and I could not be prouder of the entire team at Gaming Arts and the unique corporate culture we have developed. Although we may not be the largest manufacturer in the gaming space, I believe that our culture of innovation and creativity are unmatched, leading to truly amazing new games and technologies which can be seen and enjoyed across North America and beyond."

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit http://www.gamingarts.com/ or call 702.818.8943.

