PreIPO Corporation® hosted its first "Future of Fintech" panel discussion event in a series of events.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation® owner of a suite of proprietary platforms; including: PreIPO-as-a-Service™, Diligence-as-a-Service™, and PreIPO Intelli™, successfully presented its first of many "Future of Fintech" panel discussion events this past week.

"The Future of FinTech" panel discussion event is where open dialogue regarding relevant fintech companies, products, and regulations are discussed.

"We are excited to continually host these discussions with numerous excellent panelists discussing cutting edge topics in the Fintech space" said David Grzan, Executive Chairman & CEO of PreIPO Corporation®.

Thank you to our inaugural group of esteemed panelists: Mark Leonardo (Deputy Chair, Intellectual Property Department for Nutter, McClennen & Fish LLP), David Logan (CEO @ Umergence), and Nunu Tadesse (Managing Partner Pre-Seed Investment Fund Switzerland).

About PreIPO Corporation®

PreIPO Corporation® is a financial technology company specializing in actively participating in private market securities transactions for qualified investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions through its vertically integrated ecosystem of 'licensable while-labeled' SaaS offerings designed especially for broker/dealers. As a pioneer in digitally distributed financial systems, PreIPO® is deploying its proprietary PreIPO-as-a-Service Platform™. We are also pleased to offer PreIPO INTELLI™, this program will condense hours and days of internal research into easily digestible and actionable insights for qualified investors. Visit our website www.preipo.com.

