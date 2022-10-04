Wemade Signs MOU with DSRV and Welcomes it as NCP

DSRV, a blockchain infrastructure provider, to join 40WONDERS as a node council partner

Joining forces to enhance WEMIX 3.0's ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed an MOU with DSRV, a global blockchain infrastructure provider.

DSRV agreed to join 40WONDERS (WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators) as an NCP (Node Council Partner) for WEMIX 3.0, a blockchain mainnet currently being developed by Wemade. 40WONDERS is comprised of 40 global partners that will participate in major decision-making as WEMIX 3.0's blockchain nodes.

Renowned for outstanding technical excellence and expertise in operating nodes 24/7, DSRV is a leading Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validator for over 20 global blockchain networks like Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Celo, and NEAR Protocol.

Its suite of development tools includes a comprehensive, multi-chain node API platform (All That Node), and a multi-chain product suite (WELLDONE Studio), which includes an integrated, non-custodial wallet, integrated development environment (Remix IDE Plugin), and asset management service, launching within this year. The company's investors include Naver D2SF, KB Investment and Samsung Next.

According to this MOU, DSRV will join forces with Wemade to enhance the WEMIX 3.0 ecosystem. As an official partner, it will help new developers onboard the network smoothly and build dApps using state-of-the-art and secure infrastructure tools.

"DSRV seeks to provide a streamlined and consistent development experience for all users, enabling anyone to easily build and deploy dApps across various blockchain ecosystems. To that end, we work as a validator for leading blockchains, and offer various solutions for every kind of user" said Jiyun Kim, CEO of DSRV. "DSRV's excellence and strength lies in our technological prowess and experience; we'll leverage this to keep the WEMIX 3.0 ecosystem healthy.

"We are welcoming global companies and projects with proven track records as our NCPs, in order to enhance and fortify the WEMIX 3.0 ecosystem," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "With a 100% fully-backed stablecoin, WEMIX$, and a transparent node council, WEMIX 3.0 will evolve to become a sustainable and open mainnet."

Wemade is currently testing the WEMIX 3.0 protocol and its network stability. Following extensive verifications and tests, WEMIX 3.0 is set to launch this October.

