Old Republic Title Announces Acquisition of Veritas Title Partners, L.P.

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic Title has acquired the operating assets of Houston-based Veritas Title Partners, L.P. (Veritas Title), as of October 1, 2022. The acquisition adds to Old Republic Title's existing network of direct operations that includes more than 275 branch and subsidiary office locations nationwide.

"Veritas Title is one of the premier local title agents in the Houston area and adding their group of experienced title professionals to our Houston Division will enhance Old Republic Title's existing operations," states Carolyn Monroe, President, Old Republic Title. "Veritas Title has built a stellar reputation with Michael Knudsen and Sandra Paige at the helm, and we are delighted to welcome their employees to the Old Republic family. We have long valued their commitment to providing the best possible service to their residential and commercial customers and Old Republic Title policyholders, and we look forward to helping them leverage our national network of operations, underwriting expertise and financial strength."

Knudsen, Chief Financial Officer and one of the founding partners of Veritas Title, adds, "We are proud to join forces with Old Republic Title. Our customers will continue to enjoy the same great service they've come to expect, while benefiting from technology resources that come with the backing of such a financially strong and well-respected national underwriter."

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

