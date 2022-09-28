Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Provident

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Provident

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Lakeland (Nasdaq: LBAI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Provident.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/lakeland-bancorp-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Lakeland's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Lakeland holders will receive only 0.8319 shares of Provident common stock for each share of Lakeland common stock they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Provident shareholders will own 58% and Lakeland shareholders will own 42% of the combined company. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Lakeland by imposing a significant penalty if Lakeland accepts a superior bid. Lakeland insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Lakeland's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Lakeland.

If you own Lakeland common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/lakeland-bancorp-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP