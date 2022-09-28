Schneider Electric Appoints Dallas-based Joshua Dickinson as SVP and CFO for North America Region

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Joshua Dickinson as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, North America.

Joshua Dickinson appointed Schneider Electric SVP and CFO for North America Region (PRNewswire)

In his role, Dickinson will be responsible for all financial operations of the ~8.2 billion euro (FY '21) North America region, including driving profitable growth, navigating the current business landscape while protecting the P&L, and supporting global peers on multiple global initiatives. He will also lead the finance transformation of the region with responsibilities that include budgeting and forecasting, talent development, internal controls and operations management.

"Fulfilling this mission requires firm financial acumen and effective business leadership that Joshua brings to the role," said Aamir Paul, President, Schneider Electric North America. "He is an experienced and thoughtful leader and is the ideal person to guide the business as we continue to grow and help our customers realize their sustainable futures."

Dickinson remarked, "I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to lead the Finance organization for the North American region. We have stellar talent across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. who I know will work diligently to serve the needs of the business and deliver results for our customers, shareholders, and employees."

Dallas-based Dickinson began his career at Schneider Electric in 2015 as the Division Controller and CFO for the company's Industry U.S. division. Over the course of his tenure, he held positions that have prepared him for his new role, including as the CFO of ASCO. Most recently, he served in the capacity as the NAM Deputy CFO leading the North America FP&A team while also serving as the Finance Business Partner to the U.S. Country President. He also oversaw the design and execution of the North American Finance transformation as part of the company's Global One Finance journey.

Dickinson's work background prior to joining Schneider Electric spanned multiple industries and four Fortune 500's as well as a private equity carve out of Caterpillar Logistics Services into the standalone Neovia Logistics Services.

Dickinson graduated from Taylor University and earned his MBA with an emphasis on Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Schneider Electric

