NetSuite Helps Granite Partners Boost Growth Across Its Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2022 -- Granite Partners, a private investment and long-term holding organization, is using Oracle NetSuite across its portfolio to help it grow companies and create value for all stakeholders. With NetSuite, Granite Partners has been able to take advantage of an integrated business system to improve the speed of operations, streamline revenue processes, increase margins, and improve overall business outcomes.

Founded in 2002 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Granite Partners has a portfolio of 10 companies across industries, including manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, and software and services. Historically, manual processes and disconnected systems resulted in weaker data and inaccuracies in transactions. Executives also lacked visibility and real-time analytics. To help address these challenges and create more efficient operations, Granite Partners is leveraging NetSuite increasingly across its enterprise.

"Inflation and supply chain disruptions have increased the need for speed and real-time information that a unified system provides," said Rick Bauerly, founder and CEO, Granite Partners. "NetSuite CPQ capabilities help master price management in the front office; ERP enables cost management in the manufacturing and fulfillment processes; and reporting and analytics empower margin insights and decision support from the back office."

With NetSuite, Granite Partners can consolidate and enhance business operations on a single cloud business system. For example, NetSuite CPQ enables Granite's portfolio companies to simplify complex product pricing processes. The solution's configurator and product catalog capabilities automatically generate a bill of materials and routing instructions for manufacturing. In addition, using NetSuite CPQ cuts the time required to update product configurations and pricing levels from weeks to days or hours.

"Margins are thin for manufacturing and service organizations, and this increases the importance of an efficient and accurate pricing process," said Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "NetSuite CPQ is enabling Granite's portfolio companies to gain control of this critical function and drive greater profitability. As a result, these businesses can deliver better products to customers and Granite Partners can deliver more value to all stakeholders."

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation, and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 32,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

