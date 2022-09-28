Kimberly-Clark Names Andrea Zahumensky to Lead its North American Personal Care Portfolio, Including Huggies®, Depend® and U by Kotex®

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced the appointment of Andrea Zahumensky to the role of President, Personal Care for its North America consumer business effective October 13, 2022.

Zahumensky will lead the strategy and operations of the Personal Care division of Kimberly-Clark's North American consumer business, overseeing a portfolio of iconic brands including Huggies®, Pull-Ups® and GoodNites® within the Baby and Child Care business, and Poise®, Depend® and U by Kotex® within the Adult and Feminine Care business. She will report in through Kimberly-Clark's North American consumer business.

Zahumensky joins Kimberly-Clark with extensive experience building market-leading brands across the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry, including 20 years at Procter & Gamble in roles of increasing responsibility with its baby care and oral care brands. In addition, she has served as Chief Marketing Officer at Yum! Brands for its KFC brand, as well as Chief Marketing Officer and Sr. Vice President for Member Engagement Operations for CityBlock Health, Inc. a leading digital health company that offers integrated medical care, behavioral health, and social services to marginalized populations with complex needs.

Zahumensky has a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and was named #20 on the Forbes list of the world's most influential Chief Marketing Officers in 2020.

"Andrea is a CPG veteran with a proven track record of building leading brands and delivering consumer-inspired innovations," said Torres. "We are excited to welcome her to the team and we look forward to Andrea leading the continued growth of our Personal Care business in North America."

"This is the perfect opportunity to make a big impact leading and driving growth for some of the most recognized and trusted brands in the world," said Zahumensky. "I'm thrilled to work alongside a passionate, values-based team who work tirelessly to better the lives of the people and communities they serve."

