ENTACT Acquires USA Environment

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTACT, LLC ("ENTACT"), a leading provider of environmental remediation and geotechnical services and a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of USA Environment, LP and its affiliates ("USA Environment"). The acquisition enhances ENTACT's capabilities and service solutions, while significantly expanding its customer base and presence throughout North America.

USA Environment is a specialized environmental remediation and industrial services provider with best-in-class safety performance and a long track-record of successfully executing a broad array of services, often in high-hazard environments with complex logistics. The Company's suite of specialized capabilities also includes unique solutions for radiological and naturally occurring radioactive materials ("RAD/NORM"), and the Company enables its blue-chip customer base to satisfy their critical environmental remediation needs across a variety of end markets including public infrastructure, specialty chemical, manufacturing, energy, mining, and brownfield redevelopment. Headquartered in Deer Park, TX with strategically-located facilities throughout the United States, USA Environment employs over 200 highly-skilled environmental remediation professionals.

Dean Pisani, Chief Executive Officer of ENTACT, commented, "We are delighted to welcome USA Environment into the ENTACT family. We have known the USA team for many years and have tremendous respect for their high-level performance across the environmental industry. USA Environment enhances our robust suite of services, adds an exceptional team of people, and will further enable us to deliver best-in-class environmental remediation services to our customers."

"With limited overlap in customers and complementary service offerings, the combination of ENTACT and USA Environment will allow us to realize strategic benefits and increase opportunities for growth," added Bob Weber, Chairman and President of USA Environment. "Most importantly, ENTACT delivers high-quality, safe work for its customers, characteristics that align well with our core values at USA Environment."

"The acquisition of USA Environment is a critical milestone in our strategy to create the nation's leading provider of specialized environmental remediation services for a highly discerning customer base," said Glenn Shor, Chairman of ENTACT and Partner at JFLCO. "ENTACT is experiencing robust demand for its services. This acquisition represents a highly strategic addition of talented and like-minded remediation professionals that will enable ENTACT to continue to grow and satisfy its customers," added Will Hanenberg, Director of ENTACT and Managing Director at JFLCO.

Jones Day provided legal counsel to ENTACT and JFLCO. D.A. Davidson served as exclusive financial advisor and Haynes Boone, LLP provided legal counsel to USA Environment.

