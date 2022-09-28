5 Halls, 5 Colors, 5 ConstantVirtues - 2022 China (Qufu) International Confucius Cultural Festival and Eighth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations Held at Mount Nishan

5 Halls, 5 Colors, 5 Constant Virtues

The 2022 China (Qufu) International Confucius Cultural Festival and the Eighth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations is being held at Mount Nishan, also known as Nishan Sacred Land, from Sept 26 to 28 in Qufu, Jining, Shandong province.

Confucius (551-479 BC) was a teacher and philosopher from China's Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC) who has had a lasting impact on Chinese culture. Today he is recognized internationally for his writings and sayings.

Confucian thought has been influential through much of China's long history, and continues to be held in high esteem. The Confucian School regards "benevolence, righteousness, propriety, wisdom and fidelity" as being at the core of its ethical system.

