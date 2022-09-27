Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin joins BAYZ board 

As Strategic Advisor, Lin will offer support in business decisions to expand the company's web3 operation in the Americas

LOS ANGELES and SÃO PAULO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAYZ, a leading web3 game publisher responsible for bringing the future of gaming to the Americas, announces Kevin Lin as the company's Strategic Advisor. The executive is co-founder of Twitch, the largest game streaming platform in the world, and will participate in a series of BAYZ projects, supporting strategic decisions on expansion to North America and business model, as well as the development of new strategies on the web3 ecosystem. The arrival of Lin happens when BAYZ celebrates the first year of operation.

"Considering all the exceptional experience in operations, strategy, culture and innovation, we will count on Kevin's background in several initiatives to continue pursuing BAYZ's successful journey in the Brazilian market and also worldwide", highlights João Borges, co-founder of BAYZ.

Co-founder and former COO of Twitch, Lin has dedicated his career to blockchain and web3-related businesses. The professional is also the co-founder of Metatheory Inc, an a16z and Pantera-funded web 3 game developer and creator of the DuskBreakers project. "Expanding gaming culture and innovating in the ways we consume games is the challenge that drives my career. Joining the BAYZ team means, for me, to continue exploring the potential of an industry that keeps growing fast", reveals Lin.

The arrival of Kevin Lin reinforces the team who is a reference in the international market and works on the BAYZ board. The company's co-founder, the American Matt Rutledge, better known as "MobileMatt", gained relevance in the United States when working with mobile gaming, and has been instrumental in the company's internationalization. "Kevin's knowledge of high-growth businesses in the region and how to deal with the international gaming community will be of great value to us", he concludes.

BAYZ one year anniversary

Celebrating one year this September, BAYZ has grown from seven to over 70 the number of employees. The company already invested US$ 1.5 million in 12 blockchain game titles, such as Metasoccer, Legends of Venari, Castle Crush, Monkey League, Thetan Arena, and Big Time. The investment is the result of a US$ 4 million seed round led by Yield Guild Games, with the participation of BITKRAFT and Delphi Digital, and several angel investors. BAYZ is also the official representative of The Sandbox in Brazil.

