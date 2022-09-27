Torqata Names Industry Veteran Jill Trotta Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torqata announced today that Jill Trotta, a 30-year automotive industry veteran and ASE Certified Technician and Advisor, has joined the company as Vice President of Partnerships & Business Development reporting to CEO Tim Eisenmann.

At Torqata, Jill will lead all partnership and business development efforts. This includes growing the network of shop management system (SMS) vendors that connect to Torqata and expanding strategic partnerships with automotive data providers to increase its market data and service coverage.

Jill brings a wealth of industry experience and relationships in the automotive aftermarket and repair sector to Torqata. She started her auto career as a technician and progressed professionally as a service advisor, service manager, parts director, and shop owner before making the jump into software in 2013 and joining then-startup RepairPal. At RepairPal, Jill grew the company's certified repair network from 100 to over 2800 of the top shops in the industry by developing rigorous certification programs that evaluated shops based on technical training, processes, customer service and industry knowledge. During her tenure she was promoted several times into roles across sales, marketing, and product, eventually becoming a member of the executive team.

Jill is also a recognized speaker and thought leader, having spoken on topics such as price transparency and its impacts on independent repair shops, as well as female representation and empowerment in the automotive industry.

"I'm very excited to join Torqata and help solve data challenges that have existed in our industry for a long time," Jill said. "The company's unrivaled data assets, great team, and focus on diversity, equity and inclusion from the top are just some of the reasons I had to say yes."

"We're thrilled to have Jill join the Torqata team," said Tim Eisenmann, CEO at Torqata. "Her deep knowledge of the industry, record of ambassadorship, and thought leadership, especially in an industry that could use more female representation, make her the best possible fit for this critical role."

About Torqata

Torqata is a data and analytics software company that helps tire manufacturers, distributors and retailers drive better business decisions by providing data visibility and connectivity across the supply chain. Torqata was incubated by American Tire Distributors from 2017 to 2019 and established as an independent company in 2020. Its full suite of data-driven software tools for pricing, inventory strategy, and market insights helps to streamline operations, reduce stale inventory, and maximize profitability for its users. Torqata's mission is to remove billions of dollars of inefficiencies for its customers and partners by 2025. Learn more at www.torqata.com.

