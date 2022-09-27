Spartech Announces Dan Gallo as Chief Operating Officer

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that Daniel (Dan) Gallo has joined the Spartech Executive Team as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Gallo will be responsible for all Spartech manufacturing sites except for the Sherman Plastics (Naperville, Illinois) location. In this role, he will be focused on driving excellence across safety, quality, service, and productivity initiatives while fostering strong collaboration with commercial, business management, and innovation to accelerate Spartech growth.

"Dan's leadership will be integral in our development and enhancement of a ONE Spartech culture," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "He will play a major role in helping us improve our speed to deliver customer excellence and leverage all of our core values."

Gallo has over 30 years of experience leading operations, supply chain, and logistics for premier consumer-facing companies. Before being promoted to the Spartech COO position, he served as Vice-President of Operations for Robert Bosch, a multinational engineering and technology company. In this role, he was responsible for a successful operational transformation including developing and executing initiatives to strengthen product offerings. Prior to this, Gallo was the Spartech Senior Plant Manager for the Muncie, Indiana location and was later promoted to Spartech Director of Manufacturing.

Dan and his wife will reside in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 17 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf®, Royalite®, Korad®, PreservaPak®, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

