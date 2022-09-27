Schneider Electric to Announce New Products and Services to Address Climate Change at Annual Innovation Summit Event

Event brings together sustainability leaders, including clients and partners to explore how digitalization and innovation can address today's unprecedented energy and climate change challenges.

Curated experiences for journalists attending onsite will include roundtable discussions and customer and tradeshow tours to see technology and sustainable solutions in action.

A press conference headlined by global and North America executives and onsite media interviews will be made available.

BOSTON and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, invites journalists to attend Innovation Summit Las Vegas, Schneider Electric's flagship customer event on Oct. 12-13, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. The summit, to be held at the Resorts World Las Vegas property, is centered on making the digital and electric world a reality across infrastructure, industry, data centers, buildings, and homes. More than 1,500 attendees will be immersed in 30+ keynotes, strategy talks, and panel discussions. The sessions will be focused on what partners and industry experts are doing to execute sustainability strategies, and the innovations driving the future of energy management and automation.

A curated experience for journalists is being planned, including:

Keynote addresses from Jean-Pascal Tricoire , Chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric ; Annette Clayton , CEO, Schneider Electric North America, and Aamir Paul , President, Schneider Electric North America.

Sustainability-related and product and services news to be announced at a press conference ( Oct. 12 ), and 1:1 media interviews ( Oct. 12-13 ) with global and North America executives and subject matter experts.

On-the-record roundtable discussions with Schneider Electric subject matter experts on the topics of:

Behind-the-scenes customer tours to see technology and sustainable solutions in action at:

Innovation Hub tours (e.g., hardware and software exhibits and demos) will be available

Entry into Strategy Talks and panel discussions will be made on a first-come first-serve basis. Select examples of the strategy talks include:

Register to attend the event and reserve a hotel room at Resorts World Las Vegas by using the code: PRESS/ANALYST. To schedule an onsite interview with a Schneider Electric global or North America executive, please email secorporate@teamlewis.com. Once confirmed, you will be contacted directly to set up a time and secure your seat at the roundtable discussions and tours as there is limited availability.

For any questions, contact TEAM LEWIS, PR Agency for Schneider Electric, at secorporate@teamlewis.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

