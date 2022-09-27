Magellan Midstream to Participate in Wolfe Research Virtual Investor Conference

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today that Jeff Holman, chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session about Magellan at the Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference at 10:15 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Sept. 30.

The virtual session will be moderated by Keith Stanley, Wolfe Research equity analyst, with a webcast available live on the day of the event on Magellan's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx and a replay available for at least 30 days.

Magellan's latest investor slide deck also will be available at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

