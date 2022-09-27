LOGISTEC Named Terminal Operator of the Year at the 2022 International Heavy Lift Awards

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc., a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation, is honoured to be named 2022 Terminal Operator of the Year at the Heavy Lift Awards Ceremony held in Hamburg, Germany. As LOGISTEC celebrates its 70th anniversary, this prestigious award comes at a time of global challenges in the supply chain and recognizes LOGISTEC's ability to respond to and anticipate customers' needs with innovative solutions.

"Our team demonstrates every day an unwavering commitment to and passion for going beyond for our customers and communities," stated Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. ("LOGISTEC"). "Handling oversized and heavy cargo in a safe and resilient manner is a specialized skill that requires teamwork and creativity, while always looking out for each other. This award goes to our people who find solutions and contribute to a reliable and sustainable supply chain."

LOGISTEC was highly commended for Excellence in Environmental Performance. LOGISTEC is leading the drive to a sustainable supply chain through concrete ESG objectives, smart investments and continuous operational enhancements. It is also a founding member of Green Marine, an important North American movement that aims to reduce the industry's environmental footprint.

"Delivering responsibly is at the heart of our operations and our people are dedicated to making a difference, as we move the industry toward a sustainable future," added Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation. "As the supply chain disruption continues across North America and around the world, we are pleased that Heavy Lift recognizes the relentless efforts of our experts on the docks, for the second year in a row."

The Heavy Lift Awards celebrate the achievements of the project cargo supply chain, showcasing the work of the logistics industry – from the engineering efforts behind the impressive moves and lifts, to the work that puts training and safety at the forefront of this sector. LOGISTEC is grateful to the Heavy Lift Awards committee for this award which highlights the important work of our 3,200 people who support the global supply chain every day. The winners were announced at the Grand Elysée Hotel in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday, September 22.

