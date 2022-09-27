InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary/Safety Product for Cars & Trucks (NAM-205)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to extract and kill airborne germs within a vehicle or truck cabin," said an inventor, from Jeffersontown, Ky., "so I invented the Driver Protection & Air Purifier. My sanitary and hygienic design helps to reduce the spread of germs between a driver and passengers, especially during the current pandemic."

The patent-pending invention protects drivers and passengers against airborne germs and viruses. In doing so, it reduces the risk of being exposed to fine respiratory droplets from people coughing, talking, and sneezing inside the vehicle. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of vehicles and trucks, professional drivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

