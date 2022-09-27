Independent Survey of College Mental Health Services Shows Universally High Satisfaction Among Students

Students report Christie Campus Health services help them remain enrolled in school

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of over 3,500 students conducted by the University of Maryland School of Public Health (UMDSPH) found that nearly 90 percent of those who receive services provided by Christie Campus Health are satisfied with their overall benefit, 84 percent believe the services help them feel better about their problems, and nearly 80 percent said the services helped them remain in school.

Christie Campus Health and Headspace form partnership to help improve the health and wellbeing of college students.

The survey, which was conducted in the spring of 2022, was commissioned by Christie Campus Health as part of its ongoing effort to measure the impact of and satisfaction with the mental health and wellbeing services it provides in partnership with colleges and universities. A total of 3,732 undergraduate and graduate students in 28 institutions were surveyed, representing large and small public, private, research, HBCU, religious-affiliated, and military-affiliated institutions.

"Our suite of services was designed specifically for college students, so getting this kind of positive feedback really underscores our mission to help all students on campus support their mental health and wellbeing in ways that allow them to focus on their academic achievement," said Kaitlin Gallo, Ph.D., Chief Clinical Officer at Christie Campus Health (Christie).

"The independent evaluations that we conduct with participating Christie schools are key to the ongoing improvement of these services to better support the evolving needs of students," said Dr. Amelia Arria , Director of the Center on Young Adult Health and Development at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

The survey found that 89 percent of students were satisfied with the overall benefit of the Christie Campus Health services and their ability to help them with anxiety, depression, or the other challenges they were trying to address.

The survey is also important given the pressing concerns college presidents continue to face with respect to enrollment as reported in the most recent ACE Pulse Point Survey . The survey showed that nearly 80 percent of students who engaged with the Christie programs reported the services helped them remain enrolled in school.

Additional findings from the survey include:

87 percent of students are satisfied with the 24/7 "in-the-moment" support, allowing them to speak to a clinician whether it is in the middle of the night, they are home, on break, or traveling abroad, while 79 percent said access to free counseling services available through Christie are helpful.

The Christie Campus Health mindfulness program, offered through our partnership with Headspace, has high adoption rates and 96 percent student satisfaction. Many students commented that they were sleeping better, feeling calmer, and able to be more focused.

93 percent find the Navigator program, (remote care managers), helpful in seeking and accessing needed mental health and other social support such as housing, food or other academic support services, and 84 percent were not only satisfied but were extremely grateful for the no cost access to psychiatric prescribing services through the Prescribing Clinic.

Christie Campus Health's complete continuum of care meets the students wherever they are on their mental health journey, whether they are interested in self assessments and self-guided apps or speaking to a clinician immediately. The services appeal to students who may be reluctant to access the college counseling services due to concerns about stigma or who are seeking additional counselor diversity. Christie Campus Health's offerings are free to the student, increasing access for underserved or lower income students, a critical benefit given growing concerns about income and health inequities.

Research from the Healthy Minds Network supports that having immediate access to mental health services regardless of the time of day or a student's location improves the academic performance and retention of students in need of these services. These survey results show that Christie Campus Health's program appeals to students and helps them to feel better and stay in school.

About Christie Campus Health

Christie Campus Health is a leading provider of multi-component services designed to improve the mental health and wellbeing of college students through a continuum of care that meets students where they are, at any time of day, and at their individual level of need. As the market's only single-vendor, comprehensive solution designed to expand counseling center capacity, the Christie Campus Health program is available to students through Christie's partnerships with more than 70 diverse institutions across the country including University of South Carolina, Northeastern University, University of Maryland – Eastern Shore, United Tribes Technical College, and the University System of Georgia. Learn more at christiecampus.com.

