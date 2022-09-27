COMBINED ARMS ANNOUNCES PROMINENT HOUSTON BUSINESSMAN AS NEW BOARD CHAIR

Doug Foshee Elected Board Chair of Veteran Non-Profit Organization

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Arms is excited to announce that current Board Director Doug Foshee has been unanimously elected to the role of Chair by its Board of Directors. The announcement highlights a transition for outgoing Chair, Bryan Foster, who helped co-found Combined Arms in 2015.

Doug Foshee Elected Board Chair of Veteran Non-Profit Organization (PRNewswire)

Doug Foshee has spent over four decades in the energy industry and is the founder and owner of Sallyport Investments, LLC. Foshee is former chairman, president, and chief executive officer of El Paso Corporation. Prior to joining El Paso in 2003, Foshee served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Halliburton. Previously, Foshee served as Nuevo Energy Company's president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board. Doug holds an M.B.A. in Finance from the Jesse H. Jones School at Rice University and a B.B.A from Texas State University.

Foshee has been actively involved in civic and philanthropic endeavors for many years. He founded and is former chairman of NextOp Vets, a non-profit organization that provides job placement assistance, mentorship, support, and education for veterans. Foshee is chairman of the board for The Welch Foundation, serves on the board for Houston Endowment Inc., KIPP-Texas-Houston Regional Board, Good Reason Houston, Coalition for the Homeless, and Houston GPS. In his new role as Board Chair, Foshee is looking forward to his continued service in support of Combined Arms' mission to improve quality of life for our nation's veterans and military families through innovative technology and is excited to help guide the organization's expansion.

"It's been an honor to serve alongside Bryan, who has helped shape the outcomes and impact of Combined Arms over the last seven years." said Foshee. "I'm grateful for Bryan's leadership and humbled to take on the Chair role following his tenure. I am excited to help drive the organization's continued growth and evolution and look forward to working with my fellow Directors and the entire Combined Arms team to expand our reach in the years ahead."

About Combined Arms Founded by veterans for veterans in Houston, TX, Combined Arms (CAX) delivers innovative technology solutions that improve quality of life for veterans & military families. CAX streamlines the connection between service members, veterans, and their families and the organizations that serve them. Through our technology platform, clients find needed resources and connect quickly and directly to service providers to get assistance to thrive professionally and personally. To date, we've served more than 55,000 veterans and military-connected individuals, connecting them to over 1,000 social services and resources provided by our growing network of 220+ vetted Member Organizations. To learn more, visit www.combinedarms.us.

Contact:

Combined Arms

media@combinedarms.us

917.579.7397

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Combined Arms