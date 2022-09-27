BNY Mellon to Provide Fully Integrated Operating Platform for Aviva Investors

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc, announce that Aviva Investors has appointed BNY Mellon to provide a fully integrated operating model for certain front-office support services, as well as middle- and back-office activities.

Over the long-term deal BNY Mellon will provide a comprehensive solution to Aviva Investors, which encompasses traditional asset services including custody, fund administration and depositary capabilities, as well as more advanced front-office support, including mandate monitoring and performance measurement.

Central to BNY Mellon's front to back operating model is BNY Mellon's Data Vault, a cloud-based data platform that will enable Aviva Investors to unlock insights and accelerate access to analytics for teams across the investment lifecycle. This provides Aviva Investors with an improved ability to focus on core investment and client-related activities.

"As part of our efforts to simplify our supplier model and ensure we have a best-in-class, scalable operating model for the benefits of our business and clients, we are delighted to enter this transformative partnership with BNY Mellon, which has invested heavily to provide leading operational and data services to asset management businesses. Outsourcing some of these services to BNY Mellon will allow us to enhance our client proposition and improve operational efficiency," said Mark Versey, Chief Executive Officer at Aviva Investors.

"At BNY Mellon, it's our goal to help clients achieve superior outcomes across the investment lifecycle," said Roman Regelman, CEO of Securities Services and Digital at BNY Mellon. "Our innovative, data-centric operating model, flexible technology and comprehensive capabilities will enable Aviva Investors to focus on delivering an exceptional client experience. We are delighted to support Aviva Investors on its journey to transform its operating model."

Notes to Editors

Custody, fund administration and depositary appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2022, BNY Mellon had $43.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com . Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

About Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors is the global asset management business of Aviva plc. The business delivers investment management solutions, services and client-driven performance to clients worldwide. Aviva Investors operates in 14 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the United Kingdom with £232 billion in assets under management as at 30 June 2022.

