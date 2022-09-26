InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Way to Install Plywood over Windows (HOF-232)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fast and easy way to apply protective boards over windows before a hailstorm or other bad weather," said an inventor, from Hitchcock, Texas, "so we invented the J & J STORM CLIPS. Our design enables the boards to be applied without drilling holes or needing another person to help."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to install plywood over glass windows prior to major storms. In doing so, it eliminates the need to drill holes or pound nails into siding or window frames. As a result, it helps to prevent unwanted damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to install without assistance so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

