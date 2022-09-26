ENTREPRENEUR ERIC SPOFFORD FILES DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO

SALEM, N.H., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Spofford, a businessman and leader in the substance use disorder recovery industry, has filed a defamation complaint against New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc., its News Director Dan Barrick, and two senior reporters, Lauren Chooljian and Jason Moon.

According to the complaint, Spofford brought the "defamation action against the Defendants to hold them accountable for their baseless assassination of his character."

The suit was filed in Rockingham County Superior Court by Spofford's legal team, which includes Boston-based libel lawyer Howard Cooper of Todd & Weld LLP and Spofford Enterprises General Counsel Michael Strauss. The complaint is based on a series of NHPR stories about Spofford, including a March 2022 piece titled: "He built New Hampshire's largest addiction treatment network. Now, he faces accusations of sexual misconduct."

The articles and an accompanying podcast, the complaint alleges, made false and defamatory accusations about Eric and his relationship with a former client of Granite Recovery Centers, the substance use disorder treatment network he founded, and two former employees. The articles were based on two anonymized accusers who made allegations to NHPR about Spofford's conduct that was said to have occurred several years ago, the complaint alleges.

Spofford denies the allegations.

"Eric has not sexually assaulted anyone. Nor has any law enforcement agency ever accused him of doing so. Only NHPR has," the suit states.

The case is Spofford v. New Hampshire Public Radio et al., No. 218-2022- CV-00803.

