Buy2Sell B2B Platform partners with Mastercard for cross-border payment solutions in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buy2Sell, a leading E-commerce platform in Asia, announced a new strategic partnership with Mastercard.

The announcement is the result of a longstanding relationship where Buy2Sell will enable multiple payment types to a variety of delivery channels via a single connection through Mastercard Cross-Border Services.

Mastercard Cross-Border Services enable financial institutions and partners to build flexible solutions that support multiple use cases and can reach a variety of payment endpoints nearly anywhere in the world via a single connection. Mastercard's platform plays a key role in improving world-wide connectivity and provides innovative payment applications that enable customers with the choice to route transactions over card or account-to-account infrastructure.

The Mastercard network supports multiple delivery channels including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cash-out locations, and cards, as well as different payment types such as Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Person (B2P), Person-to-Person (P2P), and Person-to-Business (P2B). At Buy2Sell's platform, Mastercard is a payment gateway for services such as purchasing and logistics. With this partnership, the Buy2Sell platform optimizes the remittance rate for trade imports into Vietnam.

Mastercard's cross-border payment solution provides buyers and sellers that transact globally through the Buy2Sell platform with an easy and safe payment solution for their purchases, via a fast, secure and traceable cross-border payment rail.

About Buy2Sell

Buy2Sell, headquartered in Singapore, is the leading B2B E-commerce Platform. It operates many import and export B2B transactions, mainly on high-end goods supplied between Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea. For a global orientation to 2025, Buy2Sell is also moving towards expanding the cross-border sales through its E-commerce.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Mastercard's mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, Mastercard's innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Mastercard is decency quotient, or DQ, drives the culture and everything they do inside and outside of their company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

For more information, please visit: https://buy2sell.vn/

