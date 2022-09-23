NEW EPISODE OF EARTH WITH JOHN HOLDEN AIRS SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The docu-series EARTH with John Holden airs Sunday, September 25 at 5:00 pm ET on Fox Business Network; Sunday, October 2 at 3:30 pm ET and Sunday, October 9 at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV; and Sunday, October 9 at 10:00 am ET on BNN Bloomberg Canada. EARTH with John Holden is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.

EARTH leads viewers to a future fueled by powerful communications between consumers, business leaders, and stakeholders

In this episode, viewers learn how SMS Group helps steel and metal companies reduce their carbon footprints; Gildan Brands produces stylish, eco-friendly apparel; Olam Brands grows sustainable, delectable garlic crops; Westlake Corporation keeps water flowing safely with PVC pipes; and Simon Property Group makes shopping educational, entertaining, and green.

First, John visits a small German town where SMS group services the steel and metals industry. SMS develops innovative production technology and processes that contribute to circular economies, and significantly reduce CO2 emissions. In all of its operations – from using hydrogen to decarbonize metal production to recycling lithium-ion batteries, SMS helps the industry go green.

Next, John goes to Gildan Group's Honduras apparel factory, where he sees first-hand how the company conserves water and energy throughout its manufacturing process. Their new technology includes a biomass steam generation system which converts waste into energy; and a wastewater management system which returns clean water to the surrounding ecosystem.

John visits California's San Joaquin Valley, a major agricultural destination for garlic production. Today's consumers want to know where their food comes from, and that it's safe and produced with environmentally sound practices. So OFI, which stands for Olam Food Ingredients, works with farmers to grow, harvest, and process millions of these tasty bulbs sustainably.

EARTH co-host Andrea Ocampo goes to Canada to see how Westlake Corporation produces PVC pipes that keep safe drinking water flowing. PVC pipes are more durable than metal ones, and they're made from natural materials like electrified salt water. These new technology pipes are used to address environmental concerns and aging infrastructure, in cities worldwide.

Finally, John heads to Denver and Seattle to explore how Simon Property Groups is creating a more sustainable way to shop, compared to ordering online. Simon's properties, loaded with eco-friendly features, become entertainment centers for the entire community – and support special events which teach citizens how to live greener lives.

StarMedia Productions, creator of EARTH with John Holden, remains at the forefront of the latest trends, technology and ideas that shape the way audiences interact with television - in entertaining and educational ways. Our shows lead viewers towards a promising future fueled by effective, powerful communications between consumers, business leaders, and stakeholders.

