ABF Freight to Host Carlisle-Area Hiring Event

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a two-day hiring event in Carlisle on September 30 and October 1, seeking candidates for full- and part-time road drivers, full-time city drivers, full- and part-time dock workers, and participants in the company's Driver Development Program. The company is offering signing bonuses of $10,000 to full-time road and city drivers, $5,000 to full-time dock workers and Driver Development Program participants, and $250 to part-time dock workers, available on the first day of employment.

"This is a great time to join the ABF team in Carlisle or one of our 240 service centers throughout North America," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "Our people are at the heart of our success, and our values-driven culture has created an environment where people can grow and thrive. Working at ABF means you are part of a hard-working team that keeps supply chains moving. And here in Carlisle, as well as throughout our company, you can anticipate high levels of job satisfaction."

On September 30 and October 1, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its service center, located at 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, PA, 17015. No appointment is necessary. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old.

At the event, candidates can expect:

Assistance with job applications

Interviews with ABF recruiters

Potential job offers made that day

On-site DOT physicals and drug screens

This hiring event can also launch exciting new careers for those looking for a job change. ABF's Driver Development Program allows opportunities for those without a CDL-A who are interested in a fulfilling driving career. Participants will attend a six-week paid training program at ABF's expense to help them earn a CDL-A and begin a driving career. The program provides more than 150 hours of behind-the-wheel experience, and through both classroom and hands-on instruction, participants will learn everything they need to know to become a qualified ABF driver.

"Our Driver Development Program is designed especially for those who want to join our industry and provides them the training to acquire lucrative driver positions at our company," Runser said. "We've seen many participants improve their job satisfaction and earning potential while becoming ABF drivers through this program."

ABF Freight is one of the nation's largest and most trusted less-than-truckload carriers, operating in both short- and long-haul markets across North America. ABF employs more than 10,000 people across 240 locations, and over 53 percent of ABF drivers have been employed with the company for more than 10 years.

Full-time ABF drivers and dock workers receive Teamster Union Scale wages, 100 percent company-paid health insurance for employees and their families, personal days, sick leave and paid holidays, and they are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

For additional information about this hiring event, visit https://joinabf.com/hiring-event, or to view current job openings across the country visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

