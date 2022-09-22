Monogoto partners with Workz for its eSIM cloud as it gears up for IoT growth

DUBAI, UAE and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogoto, the global connectivity provider, has partnered with global eSIM provider, Workz, to establish a cloud platform to manage both consumer and M2M eSIM devices for its client base across 180 countries. The agreement comes as part of the company's continued growth strategy.

Embedded SIM (eSIM) technology, a key driver for the Internet of Things (IoT), is expected to be used in six billion devices such as smartphones, consumer electronics, health monitoring, transport, and smart energy by 2025. Monogoto uses eSIM technology to provide connectivity services for devices such as point of sales, ATMs, wearables, smart lights, fleets of cars and packages. The partnership between the two companies will allow Monogoto's customers flexibility in changing profiles and installing sims of QR codes supported devices.

According to the GSMA, eSIM services have grown 500% in the last three years with more than 230 network providers in 80 countries catering for the next-generation SIM technology. Last year, Workz became the first provider to launch a cloud-based eSIM management platform for networks which is certified by the GSMA, and, this May, was identified as one of the top five eSIM platform providers in the world for the second year running despite a two-fold increase in market competition.

Itamar Kunik, Monogoto CEO said, "We are proud to partner with Workz and offer our customers a new platform for eSIM. Moving over to Workz's eSIM cloud was easier and a lot quicker than expected. The move gives Monogoto the agility to address the evolving connectivity needs of our customers and partners as they arise".

Tor Malmros, CEO of Workz said, "eSIM adoption is rising rapidly as the opportunity for operators across consumer and M2M verticals expands – developments such as the first eSIM-only iPhone expected to launch in September will only heighten this. Our cloud-based solution is designed to enable innovative connectivity providers like Monogoto to scale up quickly in this new market allowing them to move fast, grow, and achieve a tangible return on investment."

About Monogoto

Monogoto is the first ever private-public cellular cloud - Enabling public and private seamless connectivity for any project with global connectivity alongside private LTE/5G networks.

Monogoto provides global Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity using powerful APIs that enable enterprises and developers to design, build, manage, control and scale their IoT applications quickly and securely. Enterprises use the Monogoto platform to connect and control cellular-based sensors and devices, such as point of sales, ATMs, wearables, smart lights, fleets of cars and packages, and leverage its APIs to provide enhanced flexibility and capabilities like cybersecurity, procurement, and IT management. www.monogoto.io

About Workz

Workz is a dynamic subscriber solutions provider that delivers a full suite of intelligent, future-proof eSIM & SIM solutions from hardware to software and over-the-air subscriber management services. Since 1997, the company has managed billions of connections across five continents for some of the world's most renowned brands. It has been consistently recognised by various market commentators as one of the leading names in telecoms and one of only five providers in the world to be certified by the GSMA to manage the complete eSIM lifecycle from production to subscription management across both the consumer and M2M markets. Workz is also the world's largest manufacturer of telecom (SIM and prepaid) cards. www.workz.com

Contact:

Liran Adlin

Senior Marketing Manager

liran@monogoto.io

