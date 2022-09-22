Industry-First SSD Compliance Suite Software Enables Open Compute Project (OCP) Validation Testing

OakGate test platform with new compliance suite software validates OCP specification compliance, ensuring unmatched performance in hyperscale data centers.



LOOMIS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test and measurement solutions, announces availability of the OCP 1.0a Cloud solid state drive (SSD) compliance suite software for use with the OakGate SSD test platform. This compliance suite software provides an unprecedented level of functionality, performance, and ease of use for testing enterprise-level storage devices.

Hyperscale data centers host an ever-growing number of servers and storage devices as businesses rely on them for cloud stability, security, up-time, and performance. The newly ratified OCP Cloud SSD specification was developed by industry leaders to improve workload throughput and reduce latency in support of hyper-scaling applications. Storage and system engineers or architects as well as data center managers will want to validate SSD compliance and functionality to ensure the highest possible level of performance and reduce the risk of interrupted data flow. Testing for compliance using the OCP Cloud SSD Compliance Suite software makes validation easy.

"We are excited to see Teledyne LeCroy deliver the industry's first OCP Cloud SSD Compliance Suite in support of our Cloud SSD initiatives" said Dillip Dash, Sr. Director Storage Device Validation at Microsoft. "We see this as a win for the overall cloud storage industry and a strong vote of confidence for the OCP community. As the industry leader for SSD validation, Teledyne LeCroy has delivered a compliance test suite that will enable our suppliers to validate SSD devices against this industry specification, hence reducing our time-to-market. This suite is developed as per OCP specifications, and we intend to use this test package as a yardstick to measure quality of SSDs getting into our cloud."

To further support the adoption of OCP Cloud technologies, Teledyne LeCroy's Austin Labs, the premier third-party test and validation center for storage devices, now offers customized OCP Cloud test services to help customers deliver fully tested products to market on time and within budget. Teledyne LeCroy's Austin Labs is designed for highly accelerated testing, interoperability, and validation of enterprise products and solutions.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

About Open Compute Project

The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure. For more information, please visit the OCP website at https://www.opencompute.org/.

