Management change at Mycronic

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Chalsen, Senior Vice President Global Technologies and member of Mycronic's Group Management, has decided to retire. He will stay on in his role until at least December 31, 2022. A recruitment process to find his successor has been initiated.

"Mike's leadership, dedication and experience have been great contributors to Mycronic's success. I want to thank Mike for the remarkable work he has done and wish him all the best in his new phase in life", says Anders Lindqvist, Mycronic's President and CEO.

