Lunit Showcases AI Solutions for Radiology at AOCR & KCR 2022

Lunit participates in the 20th Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology and 78th Annual Meeting of the Korean Society of Radiology (AOCR & KCR 2022)

Lunit's demonstration focuses on how radiologists and AI solutions can create synergy through combined workflows

Visitors invited to Lunit Demo Station to partake in private meetings and product demonstrations

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit, a leading medical AI provider, announced its participation in the 78th Annual Meeting of the Korean Society of Radiology (KCR 2022) from September 20 to 24. Held in conjunction with the 20th Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology (AOCR 2022), the joint congress is expected to welcome nearly 5,000 visitors from 60 countries. This year's event marks Lunit's first participation as an official major sponsor for KCR and AOCR's offline annual meeting.

Visitors gather around Lunit's booth at AOCR & KCR 2022 (PRNewswire)

In line with this year's KCR & AOCR 2022 theme, "Together! Toward a New Era of Radiology," Lunit's program focuses on sharing real-life success cases that demonstrate how radiologists and AI solutions can co-work to create synergy in their workflows. Visitors to the company's booth are invited to the Lunit Demo Station, where they can partake in product demonstrations and private meetings

Lunit's showcase includes its most mature products for radiology—Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an FDA-cleared and CE-marked AI solution for breast cancer detection, and Lunit INSIGHT CXR, a CE-marked chest x-ray AI solution. By detecting suspicious lesions in mammography and chest x-ray images, respectively, the AI solutions help radiologists distinguish suspected disease areas by providing the location of the lesion with an abnormality score reflecting the AI's confidence level.

In addition, Lunit will be co-sponsoring a Luncheon Symposium with the company's distribution partner, Dongkook Lifescience, on September 23. The session will feature speaker Dr. Ma. Theresa Buenaflor from Asian Breast Center, Philippines, presenting on the topic of "Innovative Breast Cancer Screening with AI-Enhanced Mammography in Unscreened Patient Cohort: An End-User Perspective."

"This year's joint congress of the AOCR and KCR is one of the largest offline events to be held in the APAC region after a long hiatus due to COVID-19," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "This is a meaningful opportunity for us to follow up face-to-face with radiologists from around the globe using Lunit's products, as well as other visitors."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lunit