Eleven Hicks Thomas Attorneys Named to 2022 List of Texas Super Lawyers

Partners John B. Thomas and Stewart Hoffer Mark 20th Year on Prestigious Legal Listing

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven lawyers with Hicks Thomas LLP have earned recognition in the 2022 list of Texas Super Lawyers, a highly regarded legal listing that honors the top attorneys in the state. The 2022 honors also mark the 20th consecutive year partners John B. Thomas and Stewart Hoffer have been named Texas Super Lawyers.

This year, 10 partners have been recognized for their work in Business Litigation, including Robin Harrison, who is also named among the top 100 lawyers in Houston. Other honorees include John B. Thomas, Stephen M. Loftin, Courtney E. Ervin, Stewart Hoffer, John J. Deis, Gregg C. Laswell, Paul L. Mitchell, and Jay R. Old. Additionally, partner Stephen Barrick is recognized for his appellate practice.

The annual Super Lawyers listing recognizes only the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in Texas. Selections are based on a patented multiphase process that includes peer nominations and evaluations, along with independent research.

Established in 2003, Texas Super Lawyers is marking its 20th year along with Mr. Thomas and Mr. Hoffer, partners who have been recognized every year since its inception. The milestone come as Hicks Thomas celebrates its own anniversary.

"This is certainly a special year for our firm as we mark our 25th anniversary," said Mr. Thomas. "To receive these nice honors – especially given that it is recognition by our peers – makes this year even more special."

The 2022 Texas Super Lawyers list will be published in the October issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. For a full list visit www.superlawyers.com.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

